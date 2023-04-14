Virtual court hearings are here to stay — how to codify them?

The Ralph Carr Building houses the Supreme Court of Colorado. (Courtesy photo/Colorado Judicial Branch)

 Bryan Lopez

Courts in Colorado will have to livestream certain types of criminal proceedings, under a newly signed directive from the Supreme Court of Colorado.

The directive, signed Wednesday by Chief Justice Brian Boatright, provides uniform guidelines for when the courts should livestream and when they should not, all based on having the necessary staffing and technology, as well as considerations for victims’ and defendants’ rights.



