Courts in Colorado will have to livestream certain types of criminal proceedings, under a newly signed directive from the Supreme Court of Colorado.
The directive, signed Wednesday by Chief Justice Brian Boatright, provides uniform guidelines for when the courts should livestream and when they should not, all based on having the necessary staffing and technology, as well as considerations for victims’ and defendants’ rights.
Work continues on a draft directive regarding remote participation in court proceedings.
The practice of remotely viewing proceedings via platforms such as WebEx — or listening by phone — gained traction during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when public health restrictions came up against constitutional requirements for speedy trials and public access to proceedings.
“We’ve heard loud and clear that throughout the pandemic, the public has come to appreciate and expect the ability to remotely observe proceedings in criminal cases,” Boatright said in a Wednesday announcement.
“This (directive) will create as much consistency as we believe possible, while allowing judicial officers enough flexibility to decide when circumstances in a specific case, or even in a specific hearing, do not favor livestreaming.”
The directive, however, states “there shall be no presumptive livestreaming” of evidentiary hearings or trials, as well as certain other types of proceedings. Instead, the judge “may” livestream those proceedings.
The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition called that “disappointing.” The coalition wants livestreaming to be the default, and is backing legislation to that effect, House Bill 1182.
“We’re disappointed that the final CJD (Chief Justice Directive) did not adopt a presumption in favor of livestreaming of criminal court proceedings, which could be overcome upon a finding that countervailing interests outweigh it in specific cases or circumstances,” said Steven Zansberg, the coalition’s president. Zansberg is a First Amendment attorney who frequently represents media interests.
“We’re hopeful that House Bill 1182 will codify a statewide standard that is more protective of the public’s ability to observe the functioning of our courts from afar, particularly after the numerous successful experiences of the past three years.”
The bill, introduced Feb. 28, would require all courts to provide remote public access to criminal proceedings that are conducted in open court, except when courts don’t have the technology for it, or when there is a court order excluding the public from a specific proceeding.
Under the bill, courts would have to post on their websites links to access proceedings. Courts that later obtain technology for remote access would have 90 days after that to comply with the measure’s provisions, if it becomes law.
Steven Patrick, chief judge in the local 7th Judicial District, said he met remotely with Boatright and chief judges in Colorado’s other judicial districts Wednesday, when he was informed of the new directive. He did not have further comment.
Seventh Judicial District Attorney Seth Ryan previously said virtual options had proven helpful, because of how remote some courthouses are in the district, which encompasses Montrose, Delta, Hinsdale, Gunnison, San Miguel and Ouray counties. Not every hearing could be held virtually, because some require in-person testimony or cross-examination.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Colorado considered how to make permanent virtual options for some types of court proceedings, and put out a draft Chief Justice Directive for uniform guidance. (See the March 4 Daily Press.)
The final directive becomes effective May 15. It acknowledges how courts have used virtual options since 2020 and states the livestreaming of some criminal hearings for the public has been “part and parcel” with virtual proceedings.
Courts historically have not livestreamed proceedings due to factors such as the need for witness sequestration; the possibility of witness intimidation or retaliation, and the trauma victims of crimes like sexual assault or domestic violence might experience.
The Wednesday directive recognizes victims’ rights to appear in person, by phone, or virtually “for all critical stages of the criminal justice process.”
Courts also have to protect the rights of defendants, who risk retaliation by the nature of their charges. The directive says livestreaming certain proceedings could increase the risk of harm and also jeopardize defendants’ rights to a fair trial, particularly when identification is an issue.
Problem-solving courts (such drug courts) also require participants to divulge deeply personal and medical information in court. “The live streaming of these proceedings could inhibit rehabilitation in those courts,” the directive states.
There was more than one balance to strike in coming up with the guidelines, the draft of which drew more than 100 public comments.
“There is no other mechanism to tailor the needs of everyone impacted by live streaming court proceedings than to allow judicial discretion in determining when to expand or limit live streaming on a case-by-case basis,” the directive states.
The directive allows individual courts to not livestream those proceedings in which the interests of parties and witnesses outweigh those of the public. (Barring a specific court order or ruling to close a courtroom, the public can still attend those proceedings in person.)
Livestreaming is to be provided for the initial setting of bond and most other criminal court proceedings that members of the public are already allowed to attend in person.
Judges have discretion to expand or limit the livestream. Factors they are to consider are whether live streaming would interfere with fair trial rights; detract unduly from court decorum, or if there is a reasonable likelihood live streaming would bring adverse consequence to a case party, victim, witness or attorney.
If the matter at hand has already resulted in violations of the directive or other court rules, that can be considered in support of limiting the live stream going forward.
As well, judicial officers are to consider the times when a case victim has the statutory right to be present; the Americans With Disabilities Act, and the level of public interest in a case.
In addition to no presumptive livestreaming of evidentiary hearings or trials, the directive does not presume livestreaming of bench conferences, attorney-client communications; in-camera hearings, problem-solving court dockets and juvenile delinquency/direct filings.
In all cases, livestream coverage depends on whether the courtroom has sufficient technology and the staff to monitor that technology. If a court cannot livestream due to connectivity issues, the judge is to place the reason for the failure into the record and proceed with the hearing.
Those viewing hearings remotely have to behave as they would if they were in court in person; if they don’t, they can be cut off from the stream without warning, muted, and even subjected to contempt proceedings.
People are still forbidden from making audio or video recordings without prior, express court orders, as is the case with in-person attendance. Taking screenshots also is prohibited and violating these restrictions can net a contempt citation.
The state’s Virtual Proceedings Committee continues to meet to recommend modifications, if any, to the directive, while also working on the draft directive for remote participation in proceedings.