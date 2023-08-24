Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young has joined calls to the Federal Trade Commission to oppose the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger.
The merger between the parent companies of City Market/King Soopers and Safeway could hit home in Montrose, which has two City Markets and one Safeway.
At a Montrose meeting with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Aug. 16, employees of the stores and representatives for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union expressed concerns the merger would bring store closures — especially at Safeway, the only unionized store of the three — along with job loss, pension cuts, higher prices and fewer options for local suppliers.
Kroger and Albertsons Companies announced their proposed merger in 2022, stating they would join forces to expand customer reach and improve access to fresh, affordable food. As described at the time, the $24.6 billion merger would give Kroger all outstanding shares of Albertsons and Kroger would assume the other chain’s $4.7 billion of net debt. Albertsons would make a hefty payout of about $4 billion to its shareholders.
Kroger said it would be reinvesting $500,000 of cost-savings to reduce prices and also pumping an incremental $1.3 billion into Albertsons stores, plus $1 billion for wages if the merger goes through.
Young on Wednesday said in a statement the merger is a big risk to Colorado residents. He cited an Economic Policy Institute study that found the merger could cause $334 million in wage losses to 746,000 grocery store employees, an annual decrease of $450 per worker.
“The ramifications of these wage reductions extend beyond individual workers and their ability to sustain themselves and their families; they would also have broader consequences for the economies of our states and municipalities,” Young wrote in his letter to FTC Chair Lina M. Khan.
Young said effects of the wage cuts would ripple throughout the broader economy, such as by forcing suppliers to cut their prices and therefore reduce wages for their own workers.
“Moreover, the consolidation of the chains would diminish workers’ ability to organize and negotiate for better wages and working conditions,” Young wrote. “A key aspect of successful negotiation lies in the workers’ capacity to see alternative employment options. By reducing the number of outside options available to workers, the merger would significantly limit competition in hiring and retaining employees, undermining their bargaining power.”
Young also cited the possibility of “food deserts,” or areas with reduced access to fresh, affordable food, a concern that also came up at the Aug. 16 meeting in Montrose.
Young’s letter to the FTC follows an Aug. 16 letter to the same body from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. In that letter, Griswold and six of her counterparts in other states contend that stores are at risk of being divested and the merger would only save households about $6 per year, while giving a single entity control of nearly one-quarter of the United States food market.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone