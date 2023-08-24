Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young has joined calls to the Federal Trade Commission to oppose the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger.

The merger between the parent companies of City Market/King Soopers and Safeway could hit home in Montrose, which has two City Markets and one Safeway.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?