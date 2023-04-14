The battle to keep invasive aquatic species out of Colorado waterways cranked up a notch last year, when for the first time, zebra mussels were found in the state, at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is keeping up already robust efforts to keep zebra and quagga mussels out of the water, especially as boaters recreate in other states — and, with Highline Lake affected, turn more to Ridgway State Park, Crawford State Park and Sweizter Lake State Park on the Western Slope.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

