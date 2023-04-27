As Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Paul Southern spoke on the phone Wednesday, he watched a deputy haul a recovered snowmobile into the impound yard. Motor vehicle theft is a thorn in the side for both rightful owners and law enforcement agencies — but there is some good news.
Although Colorado ranks high for vehicle thefts — 45,000 were stolen last year, with a collective value of nearly $1 billion, according to statistics from State Rep. Matt Soper in January — targeted efforts have made a dent in the crime on the Western Slope.
Efforts from a multi-agency task force, Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement-West, reduced auto thefts between 25% and 32% in 2022, compared to 2021, according to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, or CATPA.
As a result, CATPA honored all agencies in the regional task force, which goes by the acronym BATTLE-West, with an Excellence in Auto Theft Prevention Award. Each agency received an individual trophy honoring the work.
“Our team had the biggest reduction in auto thefts, compared to anywhere else in the state,” Southern said Wednesday. “Every agency involved BATTLE-West got recognition. This is a larger team effort, for sure,” he later said.
“BATTLE-West was one of our significant reduction regions, as far as 2022 auto thefts,” said Cale Gould, a program assistant with CATPA. “They are really reinvigorating the program in the west region.”
Each agency in BATTLE-West can devote specific time and officers to investigating the known players in property crimes that are linked strongly to vehicle theft. Member agencies include the MCSO, Montrose Police Department, Colorado State Patrol (CAPTA is part of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, as is the CSP), Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department, and even the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“It’s something we can do where, for a few days a month, we’re able to focus specifically on tracking down stolen vehicles and tracking down the fugitives who commit crimes we know are linked back (to motor vehicle theft),” Southern said.
“It’s very much targeted enforcement.”
The team uses a mix of marked units and plainclothes officers to track down stolen vehicles and gather intel; because of the team approach, officers can be dedicated to only that task when BATTLE-West deploys. (The frequency of enforcement ops varies by agency and location.)
“We’re able to focus specifically on this mission and it is proven to be hyper-effective,” said Southern.
“What BATTLE-West did was rather unique in their approach, as far as gathering all partners in their region to work auto theft, through an auto theft nexus in all crime,” Gould said.
The model is effective and also is used elsewhere, he said. “They’ve been very successful. There are really dedicated partnerships, not only between state patrol, but also county sheriffs’ offices and police departments to make large changes in the community,” Gould added.
A lot of motor vehicle theft is tied to other property crimes and also drug offenses, Southern said.
“They steal cars and do any gambit of things. … The drug crimes, property crimes; you pick a crime, people will steal cars to commit it,” he said.
Also, people are making it easy for thieves when they leave their vehicles unlocked.
“It’s not people breaking in, hot wiring, doing this fancy stuff. Most of the time, it’s cars with keys in them. We’re not in the day and age anymore where you can just throw your keys up into your (closed) visor and nobody’s going to mess with your car, unfortunately,” Southern said.
Efforts are underway to tackle Colorado’s motor vehicle theft rates legislatively. In January, Soper, R-Delta, is among bipartisan sponsors of Senate Bill 97, which would make all vehicle thefts chargeable as a felony, instead of basing the charging level on the value of the vehicle.
Right now, it is a misdemeanor to steal cars under a certain value; the bill would created first-, second- and third-degree felony levels for the offense, regardless value.
Soper in January said the idea was to discourage thieves who target low-value cars because they know they will not pick up a felony case if they are caught.
The bill was scheduled to be heard April 27 in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Southern said he is glad the state is looking at increasing penalties for auto theft. “It needs to happen, bad,” he said.
About CATPA
The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority was created under a 2003 law and placed under the supervision of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, where it is administered by a board that solicits grants for efforts to reduce auto theft. It is under the umbrella of the Colorado State Patrol.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone