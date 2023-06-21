6 charged with election fraud in signature-gathering for GOP primary candidate in Colorado’s 7th District

Signature verifiers work at the Jefferson County elections office on Oct. 21, 2020. (Eli Imadali for Colorado Newsline)

Six individuals are accused of forging voter signatures in an attempt to get a congressional candidate on the Republican primary ballot in Colorado’s 7th District last year.

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Tuesday that the six individuals, employed by Grassfire, a Wyoming-based petition circulator firm hired by the campaign of Carl Andersen, are charged on counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony, and misdemeanor counts of perjury.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?