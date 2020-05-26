A Denver restaurant fights to keep its doors open — and its staff paid

It’s Friday night at a restaurant in the heart of Denver that’s served as a culinary beacon in the Mile High City for 23 years.
The servers are hustling. The chef is keeping watch over flame-licked pans as his kitchen staff calls out orders. The phone keeps ringing.
But the tightly packed tables in Potager, a farm-to-table restaurant in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, are empty. The patio that is normally filled with a warm hum of conversation this time of year is quiet. All the seats at the bar, usually packed shoulder-to-shoulder, are vacant.
It’s been this way at Potager — and at eateries across Colorado — since mid-March, when Gov. Jared Polis shut down restaurants to in-person dining because of the coronavirus crisis.
“A huge struggle,” is how Eileen Warthen, who co-owns Potager with her husband, Chef Paul Warthen, and three others, puts it.
And that’s really putting it lightly. The truth is that the coronavirus has dished Colorado’s restaurant industry a body blow and Potager, like other places, is feeling the pain. They’ve shifted to takeout to keep money coming in, serving chimichurri flatiron steak, spring chopped salad and hand-rolled fettuccine. But the changes haven’t made ends meet.
Every day Potager is open is another day Warthen and her partners are losing money.
