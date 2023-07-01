A Purple Heart — 55 years later

Nearly 55 years after he was injured in battle, Marine Staff Sgt. Jerry Harris was awarded the Purple Heart.
That officially took place at a special medal ceremony at the Mesa County Workforce Center on Wednesday.
“Sgt. Jerry Harris served our country honorably in the United States Marine Corps, where he saw combat in the Vietnam War,” said U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose office helped ensure that Harris got his medal.
“While he was in country on Nov. 13, 1968, he was wounded in an artillery blast that killed two other Marines,” she added. “While he was diving into a foxhole to take cover, he injured his knee, and as the blast detonated, he suffered ear damage. But unfazed by his injuries, Sgt. Harris kept fighting.”
The oversight of the Marine Corps’ remiss in not awarding him a Purple Heart was noticed nearly two years ago when Harris was working with veterans service officials in Mesa County.
That’s when Anthony Lee, the county’s veterans services officer, contacted the Silt Republican’s congressional office to ask for help in correcting that oversight.
“On Oct. 19, 2021, I first met Mr. Jerry Harris in regards to VA benefits,” Lee said. “In the process of that conversation, we found out that he was due a Purple Heart that was never on his DD214. From there, we got a hold of Congresswoman Boebert’s office ... and 18 months later, which is lightning fast when you’re dealing with some of this sort of things, we finally got that done.”
A DD214 is a record of a veteran’s service. Having that form record a battle-related injury helps determine what benefits a veteran is qualified to receive.
Boebert said it isn’t uncommon for service members to not seek recognition, saying that’s not why they serve in the armed forces.
“Like so many of our brave veterans, Sgt. Harris did not look for recognition for his service,” Boebert said. “He did not join the military to receive awards. He joined to do his duty, and to do it humbly.”
Harris was wounded in the Vietnam War, but he was never awarded the medal by the Marine Corps. Boebert’s office got involved in 2021 and the medal was awarded 18 months later. Below left, Mesa County Veterans Service Officer Anthony Lee, left, Harris and Boebert pose after the medal ceremony.
The Purple Heart medal, first created by President George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit, goes only to those who are wounded or killed while serving in the armed forces.
The soft-spoken Harris said little, only to thank Lee and Boebert for helping him to get the medal.
“Thank you for your work in getting this,” he said.
