Abortion-ban initiative proposed for Colorado ballot

A driver drops off a ballot at a drop box in Parker on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline)

An anti-abortion group in Colorado aims to criminalize abortion through a ballot initiative that would define a “living child” as “any living human being during any developmental stage” and protect them from “abuse, harm, and intentional death, without discrimination” in Colorado statute. 

The Colorado Life Initiative’s website urges more Christians to vote so they can “flip Colorado to a prolife state,” specifically calling out the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which, enacted last year, protects the right to abortion in Colorado.



