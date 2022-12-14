WASHINGTON — Same-sex and interracial couples had many of their marriage rights codified Tuesday when President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan marriage equality bill during a ceremony attended by thousands outside the White House.

In a brief speech, Biden told supporters on the South Lawn that “marriage is a simple proposition — who do you love and will you be loyal to that person you love.”



