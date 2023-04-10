WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on April 6 vetoed a measure that would repeal a rule expanding which types of wetlands can be regulated under the Clean Water Act.

Biden promised to veto the legislation that saw Democrats crossing party lines in both chambers to join Republicans in rolling back a rule that is unpopular with the agriculture industry. Farmers see the regulation as an obstacle to operations on private property with wetlands that might fall under the administration’s new scope of Waters of the United States, or WOTUS. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?