Bipartisan Colorado bill would require insurance to cover prosthetics for sports, recreation

State Rep. David Ortiz, a Littleton Democrat, speaks on the House floor Feb. 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado lawmakers want to make it easier for people who use prosthetics to participate in sports and other active recreation by requiring insurance to cover additional prosthetics for those activities.

“We have the technology and the means to allow our kids to access the outdoors and participate in sports in an equitable way to all of their able-bodied counterparts,” state Rep. David Ortiz, a Denver Democrat who is sponsoring the legislation, said during a Tuesday committee hearing. Ortiz is the first Colorado lawmaker to use a wheelchair and is an advocate for disability rights.



