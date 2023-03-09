Bipartisan group of Colorado leaders urge Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

A sign at the north entrance of Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs for U.S. Space Force, Sept. 26, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado leaders in both political parties are continuing their push to keep the U.S. Space Command in Colorado, sending another letter this week to President Joe Biden.

The letter is signed by Gov. Jared Polis, both of Colorado’s U.S. senators, seven of Colorado’s eight U.S. representatives, and leadership from both parties in the Colorado General Assembly.



