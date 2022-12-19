Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion

United States Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, speaks Sept. 10, 2022, during Club 20 Western Colorado Candidate Debates held at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. (William Woody for Colorado Newsline)

 William Woody

United States Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill last week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.

The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from using taxpayer dollars to transport any undocumented immigrant across state lines to get an abortion.



