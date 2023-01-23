Boebert introduces bill to defund Planned Parenthood

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt speaks Sept. 10, 2022, during the Club 20 Western Colorado Candidate Debates at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Boebert debated her opponent Adam Frisch, a Western Slope Democrat. (William Woody for Colorado Newsline)

 William Woody

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt introduced her first bill of the 118th Congress — the Defund Planned Parenthood Act, which would prohibit federal tax dollars from going to Planned Parenthood.

According to the bill text, about $235 million would be redirected to other community health centers that provide women’s health care services if the bill becomes law. The act would prohibit any of these centers that do receive funding from performing an abortion, with an exception for rape or incest, as well as circumstances that would put the pregnant person’s life at risk.



