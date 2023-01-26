‘Catastrophe’ would befall economy with national default, warn Colorado Democrats

Fireplaces being used inside the U.S. Capitol send smoke into the sky the night of Jan. 6, 2023, as House members prepare for a 14th vote on the selection of a speaker. (Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)

While talks over raising the United State’s debt limit continue in Congress after the country hit the limit last week, Colorado’s federal representatives have expressed differing views on how the government should respond.

The U.S. Treasury Department is already using extraordinary measures to keep the government operational, but a divided Congress will need to come to an agreement to avoid defaulting on its debts before June. Debates are expected to be particularly tense on the issue given concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy made to far-right members of his party to win the Speaker election. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?