Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is asking a powerful federal appellate court in Denver to reconsider a ruling that revived a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
Weiser petitioned the entire 12-judge 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to reconsider its decision that the case can move forward in federal court.
In July, three jurists on the court handed down a ruling reviving the legal challenge, which dates back to 2011 and argues that taxation power should lie with elected officials in order for the state to have a republican form of government. It was brought by local governments and then-state lawmakers.
The decision over the summer said the case challenging TABOR could move forward in federal court, overturning an earlier decision by a lower federal judge that the matter needed to be handled in state court.
