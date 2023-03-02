Colorado bill to add labor protections for public workers advances in the Legislature

State Sen. Robert Rodriguez speaks about his bill to increase protections for public workers at a press conference on Feb. 28, 2023, at the Colorado Capitol. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

Public workers in Colorado who work in settings like school districts, hospitals and courts could soon receive labor protections afforded to private-sector workers under a bill making its way through the Colorado Legislature.

Senate Bill 23-111 would give public-sector workers the right to discuss workplace issues, organize or join an employee organization and participate in the political process outside of work hours. It would protect workers who raise concerns from retaliation — such as termination, threats and certain disciplinary actions — from their employers.



