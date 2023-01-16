Colorado Chief Justice shares outlook on judicial branch with legislators

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright speaks in front of a joint session of the Colorado General Assembly on Jan. 13, 2013. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

Chief Justice Brian Boatright of the Colorado Supreme Court laid out his priorities for the state’s judicial branch and threw his support behind two proposed bills aimed at increasing transparency in the judicial discipline process during an address to the Legislature on Friday.

It was the first State of the Judiciary since investigations into the branch’s pattern of covering up workplace misconduct concluded last summer.



