Colorado delays free preschool program matching date to April 26

All Colorado 4-year-olds will have access to at least 15 hours weekly of free preschool starting in August. (Ann Schimke/Chalkbeat)

It will be another month before Colorado families know where they can send their children for preschool under the state’s new universal preschool program.

Families were supposed to learn which programs they had matched with on Thursday. But on Tuesday, officials with Colorado’s Department of Early Childhood announced they plan to tell families on April 26. 



