Colorado Democrats say gun bills will reduce violence. Here’s what experts say.

Taylor Rhodes, Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, testifies against SB23-170, a gun violence prevention bill, during the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee hearing at the state capitol in Denver, CO, March 8, 2023. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline)

 KEVIN MOHATT

Colorado Democrats introduced a slate of bills aimed at gun violence prevention in February, all four of which have been passed by at least one chamber of the General Assembly.

While the Democrats’ package came partially in response to last year’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, researchers agree that it is difficult to measure policies’ effectiveness in reducing mass shootings. While highly visible, mass shootings are statistically rare, and policy solutions aimed at preventing them largely rely on anecdotal evidence or speculation on how a previous event could have been prevented.



