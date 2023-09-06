Colorado House reaches agreement with members in open meetings law violation case

Members of the Colorado House of Representatives on May 9, 2022. (Pema Baldwin for Colorado Newsline)

Two Democratic state lawmakers and Colorado House leadership entered into an agreement over the chamber’s public meeting procedures that puts clearer expectations around notifying the public about meetings and retaining electronic communication.

State Reps. Elisabeth Epps of Denver and Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch filed an offer to enter into a so-called consent decree with the chamber and partisan leadership on Friday. It is the resolution to a lawsuit filed earlier this summer by the pair that alleges the parties’ weekly caucus meetings and some electronic messaging between lawmakers violate Colorado’s open meetings law. A judge still needs to approve the agreement.



