Colorado House set to consider bill on ‘overdose prevention centers'

A wall at Harm Reduction Action Center in Denver, pictured Aug. 31, 2021, bears framed photos of people lost to drug overdose. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado lawmakers are set to debate whether local governments should be able to sign off on sites where people can use drugs under medical supervision, a strategy that harm reduction experts say can reduce overdose deaths and connect people with resources.

House Bill 23-1202 passed its first committee hearing Wednesday on an 8-3 vote after hours of testimony and now heads to a vote of the entire chamber.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?