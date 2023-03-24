Colorado lawmakers consider new office for eating disorder prevention

Senators Dominick Moreno and Lisa Cutter present a bill on eating disorder intervention to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on March 23, 2023. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

A Colorado bill that would create a new office to work on eating disorder prevention made it through its first committee hearing Thursday as supporters argued that eating disorders are an under-studied, under-addressed public health concern.

“This bill is dedicated to prevention, to getting information and resources to people before they develop an eating disorder,” bill sponsor Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, a Commerce City Democrat, told lawmakers.



