Colorado lawmakers focus on essential workers amid coronavirus, push to make paid sick leave a right for all

To lift public health restrictions and reopen Colorado, Democratic lawmakers say the first step is to protect essential workers like Mirja McDade in the retail and service industries.
McDade’s past jobs in the restaurant industry didn’t include paid sick time, so she worked regardless of her health. “The food industry is probably the worst as far as paid time off or paid sick leave,” she said.
In the era of COVID-19, that’s a dangerous situation — and it’s driving new legislation at the Capitol that would require all companies to provide paid sick leave to employees.
“This is a direct response to what we are seeing in this current pandemic. It is about making sure that you don’t get a burger, fries and a side of COVID when you are at a restaurant,” said Sen. Jeff Bridges, a Greenwood Village Democrat and bill sponsor. “And more importantly, it’s about making sure that when we are not in a pandemic, you don’t get a burger, fries and a side of flu or something like that.”
Read the rest of the story.
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.