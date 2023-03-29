Colorado lawmakers press EPA on potential impacts of Utah oil-train project

The Union Pacific railroad along the Colorado River through Glenwood Canyon is pictured on Sept. 2, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

Two of Colorado’s Democratic members of Congress on Tuesday called on yet another federal agency to put the brakes on a proposed Utah railway that could send up to five oil trains per day through central Denver and other sensitive areas along the Colorado River watershed.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote in a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator KC Becker that the Biden administration’s approval of the 88-mile Uinta Basin Railway was based on a “deeply flawed environmental analysis.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?