Colorado state lawmakers are calling on the state’s health insurance carriers to observe payments made to deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums from former enrollees of Friday Health Plans, which is shutting down this month.

As the 30,000 Coloradans affected by Friday Health Plans’ liquidation seek new insurance coverage following the company’s bankruptcy, they could potentially face brand new deductibles — the amount a consumer must spend before insurance benefits kick in — in the middle of the plan year.



