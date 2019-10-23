Colorado has agreed to end its involvement in a multi-state lawsuit seeking to block the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile in exchange for assurances that Dish Network’s new wireless phone service and some 2,000 jobs will be headquartered in the Centennial State.
The Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced the deal on Monday morning. Dish has also promised that Colorado will be one of the first states to get 5G service — particularly in rural areas — as part of the agreement.
Dish announced its foray into wireless phone service in July after federal regulators tossed cold water onto the $26 billion Sprint and T-Mobile merger.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
