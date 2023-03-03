Colorado releases new electric-vehicle plan as EV sales hit 10% market share

An EV charging station is located on 14th Avenue in Denver adjacent to the Denver City and County Building, seen on April 20, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

More than one in 10 new cars sold in Colorado in 2022 were electric vehicles, and state officials on Thursday laid out their plans to accelerate a “large-scale transition of Colorado’s transportation system” and reach nearly 100% EVs by 2050.

The 2023 Colorado EV Plan updates plans previously released by the state transportation and energy agencies in 2018 and 2020, which aim to incentivize the switch to EVs through a variety of tax credits, clean-air rules and investments in charging infrastructure statewide. Gas-powered vehicles are among the state’s largest sources of climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions — and among the most difficult sectors, officials have said, in which to achieve emissions cuts.



