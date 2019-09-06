Colorado Securities Commission Chris Myklebust is stepping down after board members and local attorneys questioned the validity of his appointment by an outgoing regulator, according to an email sent to board members Thursday.
Myklebust will leave the post on Sept. 20, Patty Salazar, the current executive director of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, said in an email. She said Myklebust offered to quit in order to help preserve public trust.
“Some have questioned the validity of Mr. Myklebust’s appointment in 2018 by DORA’s former executive director during the prior administration,” Salazar said in the email. “However, the Colorado Department of Law has stated that the appointment was appropriately made under the authority of the previous executive director and did comply with state law. Nonetheless, the process exercised and selection made by my predecessor continues to be the subject of recurring public scrutiny, creating distractions and inhibiting the division from focusing on its core mission.”
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
