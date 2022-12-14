Colorado Springs police accused of excessive force against Black man they beat during traffic stop

Dalvin Gadson was contacted and beaten by Colorado Springs police officers on Oct. 9, 2022. Lawyers representing Gadson say the officers used excessive force and he is lucky to be alive. (Courtesy of Wukela Communications)
Civil rights attorneys are calling for a criminal investigation into a group of Colorado Springs police officers who the attorneys say brutally beat their client during a traffic stop.
Body camera footage from the Oct. 9 arrest of Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old Black veteran, shows the original responding officer calling for backup shortly after pulling over Gadson’s vehicle because it did not have a license plate. After additional officers arrive, the initial officer tells Gadson to get out of the vehicle so the officer can detain him.
Gadson asks why, and the officer later tells him he is being detained on suspicion of DUI after officers discussed smelling marijuana coming from the car. Body camera footage shows Gadson stayed in the car despite officers’ instructions. After an officer says he’s going to be “detained in handcuffs,” Dadson responds, “No, I’m not.” At that moment officers descended on him and started beating him as they pulled him out of the vehicle. A second officer after removing the passenger entered the car from the passenger side and continued hitting Gadson.
Once Gadson was on the ground, officers continued yelling at him, dragging and hitting him, and an officer sat on top of him after he was lying on the ground. Gadson can be heard asking officers what he did as they pin him down. Once things settled down, one officer is heard telling several others involved in the incident, “You’re done, get out of here,” and another officer notes that he split his knuckles through his gloves hitting Gadson.
“It’s difficult to listen to these officers laugh and joke about beating a veteran to a bloody mess and drawing their firearm on an unarmed man,” Harry Daniels, Gadson’s attorney, said in a news release. “With officers this casual about the use of excessive and potentially deadly force, Dalvin Gadson is lucky to be alive.”
Prior to taking Gadson from the car, officers noted a knife on the center console of the car. Colorado Springs police said in a news release that Gadson physically fought officers as they tried to pull him from the car and “on more than one instance re-entered the vehicle in the area of the knife.”
Gadson sustained several injuries, with bleeding and swelling around his eye, a ruptured eardrum, and PTSD, according to a news release from his attorneys. One officer pulled a taser on Gadson but didn’t deploy it, and another officer drew his firearm on Gadson, his attorneys said.
Gadson was charged with two counts of second degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence, and driving without license plates, according to the news release from his attorneys. Both charges of assault on a police officer as well as the DUI charge were dropped, according to the attorneys, but police said there is still an active criminal case against Gadson. Police officials noted in their release that Gadson was also driving 15 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.
“Dalvin Gadson was a homeless veteran living out of his car as he worked to reenlist and continue serving his country. But all these officers saw was a black man and they beat him for it, smiling for the camera as he lay on the ground bleeding,” Daniels said in the news release. “They beat him mercilessly and now he’s afraid to go outside and the VA can’t see him to treat his injuries and PTSD until January.”
Colorado Springs police said their internal affairs department received a complaint relating to the arrest, prompting further investigation that is still ongoing. The department also said it is standard practice to review officers’ use of force, and the chain of command found it in Gadson’s case “to be within policy.”
“It is imperative that we look at all the facts when evaluating officer interactions with citizens,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a news release. “We will respect the on-going court process but welcome dialogue with our community when we are free to talk about this case further.”
A Colorado Springs officer named Matthew Anderson was named in a civil rights complaint alleging he pinned a man to the hood of his car and wrenched his arm before writing him up for jaywalking. The complaint claims Anderson’s actions were retaliation for the subject flipping the officer off, but the case was dismissed in August 2021. Anderson was one of the officers involved in the October incident with Gadson.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone