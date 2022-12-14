Colorado Springs police accused of excessive force against Black man they beat during traffic stop

Dalvin Gadson was contacted and beaten by Colorado Springs police officers on Oct. 9, 2022. Lawyers representing Gadson say the officers used excessive force and he is lucky to be alive. (Courtesy of Wukela Communications)

Civil rights attorneys are calling for a criminal investigation into a group of Colorado Springs police officers who the attorneys say brutally beat their client during a traffic stop.

Body camera footage from the Oct. 9 arrest of Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old Black veteran, shows the original responding officer calling for backup shortly after pulling over Gadson’s vehicle because it did not have a license plate. After additional officers arrive, the initial officer tells Gadson to get out of the vehicle so the officer can detain him.



