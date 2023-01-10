Colorado state Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns amid felony charges

Tracey Bernett

Colorado state Rep. Tracey Bernett resigned from her lawmaking position on the eve of the 2023 legislative session while facing criminal charges that she lied about her residence to run for reelection.

“Ms. Bernett has chosen to relinquish her position while addressing these charges rather than compromising the policy initiatives she deems important to those living in House District 12 and the citizens of Colorado,” a statement from her attorneys, sent out late Sunday night, reads.



