Colorado to hold 2024 presidential primary on Super Tuesday

Voter Gregory Grimes takes a picture of Marty Long, left, and Shanell Walker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library polling site in Aurora on Nov. 3, 2020. Grimes said it was his his second time ever voting. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline)
Colorado will hold its 2024 presidential primary elections on March 5, known as Super Tuesday.
“Our state will benefit from increased awareness around Super Tuesday which we all hope continues Colorado’s record of strong voter turnout across the political spectrum and ensures that candidates speak to issues that are important to Coloradans,” Polis said in a statement announcing the decision.
Colorado is one of 16 states planning to hold primary elections on Super Tuesday, which is the day with the largest number of primaries. The governor is tasked with designating a Tuesday primary date before the third Tuesday in March during presidential election years.
In Colorado, unaffiliated voters, which make up almost half of the electorate, can vote in either the Republican or Democratic presidential primary. Voters affiliated as either a Republican or Democrat can vote in their respective presidential primary.
In 2024, the presidential primary field will likely be the most crowded for the Republican nomination. There are 15 declared candidates so far, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and author Marianne Williamson are the only two so far challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.
Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib and the state’s GOP Chair Dave Williams both praised the calendar decision.
In the 2020 presidential primary, about 43% of active Colorado voters turned out.
Colorado’s primary election for other offices up in 2024 will be on June 25. The general election is on Nov. 5.
Coloradans can register to vote, check their status or update their voting information online at GoVoteColorado.gov.
