Colorado to hold 2024 presidential primary on Super Tuesday

Voter Gregory Grimes takes a picture of Marty Long, left, and Shanell Walker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library polling site in Aurora on Nov. 3, 2020. Grimes said it was his his second time ever voting. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline)

Colorado will hold its 2024 presidential primary elections on March 5, known as Super Tuesday.

“Our state will benefit from increased awareness around Super Tuesday which we all hope continues Colorado’s record of strong voter turnout across the political spectrum and ensures that candidates speak to issues that are important to Coloradans,” Polis said in a statement announcing the decision.



