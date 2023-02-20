Colorado towns would be first in line to buy properties for affordable housing under new bill

A man walks by an apartment building in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on December 11, 2020. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline)

Local governments in Colorado would gain the ability to purchase multifamily properties before private bidders as long as they commit to use them for affordable housing under a recently introduced bill in the state Legislature.

Supporters say that by giving cities and counties the “right of first refusal” for buildings when they go up for sale, House Bill 23-1190 would provide local governments the advantage they need to pursue affordable housing projects in a competitive market crowded with wealthy developers.



