Colorado will see additional $150 million in opioid crisis settlement funds

Attorney General Phil Weiser signs a memorandum of understanding that dictates a framework for distributing opioid settlement funds, during a news conference at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver on Aug. 26, 2021. Weiser is flanked by local officials including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, second from left. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado will receive more than $150 million in settlement funds from CVS and Walgreens for the role the companies played in the opioid crisis, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Monday.

The agreement between the two companies and a bipartisan group of attorneys general secures over $10 billion in settlement funding for the states impacted by the opioid crisis across the country. CVS will pay a total of $5 billion while Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion.



