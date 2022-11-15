Colorado wins over $8 million in multistate Google settlement

The Google offices in Chelsea, New York City, on Aug. 5, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

By Robin Opsahl

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and 38 other attorneys general reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, their offices announced Monday.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?