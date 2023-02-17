Conservative program meets inclusive standards in this Colorado school district. Woodland Park is the only district in the state so far to adopt American Birthright

Despite the Colorado Board of Education adopting new inclusive social studies standards last year, one school district intends to use conservative American Birthright standards while still meeting the state’s new history and civics standards.
Woodland Park School District, which is outside of Colorado Springs in Teller County, earlier this year adopted the American Birthright standards as designed by the New York-based conservative coalition Civics Alliance, which says it wants to preserve the general principles of traditional American civics education, according to its website.
Civics Alliance is highly critical of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which reframes American history around the consequences of slavery and highlights the contributions of Black Americans.
Dana Smith, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Education, said the department has been in contact with the district, which said it intends to meet or exceed Colorado’s new standards while using the American Birthright curriculum. Local districts have until fall 2024 to either adopt the new Colorado Academic Standards for social studies or their own that meet or exceed these standards.
The Colorado Constitution prohibits the State Board of Education from prescribing curriculums, Smith said. But local districts can add additional content to their curriculums as long as they include the content and grade-level objectives outlined in the state standards.
The Board of Education finished its work on new inclusive social studies standards last year, and the American Birthright standards were rejected at the state level after being proposed by Republican board members. The standards are “too extreme for the state of Colorado,” board member Lisa Escárcega said, according to Chalkbeat Colorado.
The board removed some language around LGBTQ topics, race and other diversity issues in its final standards after being rejected by multiple Republican board members.
Woodland Park school officials did not respond to repeated requests from Newsline for comment on how the district plans to implement American Birthright while meeting state standards, but Smith said the district told the department it intends to “review, select and potentially develop instructional materials to use in the classroom” in conjunction with American Birthright.
“This curriculum guidance, along with our additional district requirements for education on the Holocaust and Financial Literacy, will ensure our curriculum meets or exceeds state standards,” the district told the Department of Education.
Feeling overwhelmed
Nate Owen, president of the Woodland Park Education Association teachers’ union, said many social studies teachers within the district are concerned about how well students will be prepared for their future under the American Birthright standards. He also said the districts’ social studies teachers were not at all included in the school board’s decision-making process around the standards.
Woodland Park’s social studies teachers will have a lot of work ahead of them as they try to bring their courses into compliance with both the American Birthright standards and the new Colorado Academic Standards, Owen said, adding that there’s fear around how much more content the social studies teachers will need to meet the state’s standards, and some are feeling overwhelmed.
“They have chosen this profession of social studies teacher that they feel is a very strong calling for them, where they have a lot of passion and they want to make sure they’re teaching correctly,” Owen said.
“We just need to make sure that our students are able to move forward with the best skill set and the best knowledge that they can possibly have so they can be prepared for their own futures.”
But Owen said he’s concerned that more challenges to non-social studies course materials will pop up in the name of American Birthright despite it only applying to social studies.
For example, the Gazette reported that the school district removed a book from an English course after complaints that it didn’t align with American Birthright standards and had teachings related to critical race theory. And the district technically isn’t using these standards until next school year.
“One of the premises of the reasons why they chose to do that was because of the American Birthright standards, and so I’m hearing conflicting information between moving that to the 2023-24 school year versus what we’re currently doing,” Owen said.
David Randall, executive director of Civics Alliance, which created the American Birthright standards, said that while Woodland Park is currently the only school district in Colorado to adopt them, he’d like to see more districts follow suit. He said it is “perfectly doable” to implement the American Birthright standards and still meet Colorado’s Academic Standards.
“We want everyone to adopt it, we’re working on it all the time,” Randall said. “I think it will work well for Colorado school districts to adopt it.”
Several social studies courses in the district’s course description guides for the 2023-24 school year no longer have National Collegiate Athletic Association approval under the American Birthright’s guidelines, while those same courses were previously approved under the 2022-23 school year. This means students who take these courses starting next school year cannot count them as core courses when seeking NCAA eligibility, while previously they could.