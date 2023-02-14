Counties could further regulate where people can shoot guns under Colorado bill

A view of the Colorado Capitol on May 9, 2022. (Pema Baldwin for Colorado Newsline)

The Colorado House of Representatives debated a bill Monday that would let counties prohibit people from firing weapons in certain unincorporated areas, with lengthy opposition from Republicans over Second Amendment rights.

“Many communities in unincorporated parts of the county have an activity going on that is unsafe for the residents,” bill sponsor Rep. Judy Amabile, a Boulder Democrat, said on the House floor Monday afternoon. “Just like if you live in Denver or if you live in Boulder or Colorado Springs … you can’t discharge a firearm in your backyard. You’re just not allowed to do that. Some counties would like to be able to do that in some dense neighborhoods.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?