DA drops charges against Black man who accuses Colorado Springs police of excessive force

Resisting arrest and obstruction charges filed against Dalvin Gadson have been dismissed. Gadson pleaded to having improperly displayed license plates. He alleges police used excessive force against him when he was beaten during a traffic stop. (Colorado Newsline)

Colorado’s 4th Judicial District attorney’s office dropped charges against Dalvin Gadson, a Black man who was beaten by Colorado Springs police at a traffic stop, after he entered a guilty plea for not having properly displayed license plates. 

Charges of assault on a police officer and DUI against Gadson had already been  dropped, but now other charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer have also been dropped. According to a Facebook post from DA Michael Allen’s office, the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct direct prosecutors to refrain from pressing charges they know are not supported by probable cause. 



