‘Demon’ email from Colorado GOP ‘narrow-minded,’ LGBTQ Republicans say

Valdamar Archuleta, right, executive director of the Log Cabin Republicans of Colorado, attends the 2023 Denver Pride parade on June 25, 2023, on Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver. Weston Imer, member of the national GOP youth council and son of former Colorado congressional candidate Laurel Imer, is center in hat. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

The Republican organization that represents LGBTQ party members said that a recent email sent by the official Colorado GOP, which characterized LGBTQ people as “groomers,” unfairly defines them and furthers an ideological rift in the party.

The email, which was sent on June 29, was “narrow-minded and pandered to the far right,” a statement from the Log Cabin Republicans of Colorado reads. “This rhetoric is an irritating splinter to the greater Colorado Republican Party & other common-sense voters in the state.”



