Some of Colorado’s top Democratic elected officials on Friday issued their most united and forceful call yet to halt a planned Utah railway expansion that would send up to five two-mile-long oil trains per day through sensitive mountain ecosystems.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette joined state and local leaders on the banks of the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon, just yards away from the tracks of the Union Pacific railroad that snakes through the canyon alongside the river and Interstate 70. Not far away were areas burned by the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire, as well as sections of the highway that were shut down for weeks by post-fire mudslides a year later.



