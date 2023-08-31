As tourists milled about the Colorado Capitol on Thursday, staffers strode to committee rooms and maintenance staff polished ornate brass adornments, about a dozen people silently lay across the grand first-floor staircase with their eyes closed for over four minutes, an act of remembrance for loved ones who died from a drug overdose.

The “die-in” marked International Overdose Awareness Day, a campaign to remember without stigma people who died from an overdose and, in the case of those at the Capitol, call for policy action to quell overdose deaths.“We must demand that policymakers listen to the demands of the communities most affected by overdoses and that they prioritize and expand the evidence-based public health strategies proven to save lives,” said Jennifer Dillon, an organizer with the Colorado Drug Policy Coalition, said.



