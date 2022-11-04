At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.

The group, U.S. Election Integrity Plan, issued a report in March that claimed the “irregularities and issues” uncovered in the canvassing effort necessitated a statewide investigation of the election, including a full forensic audit.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?