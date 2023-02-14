Drug contaminations in Colorado libraries reflect worsening addiction problems

(Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

At first, just one library closed its doors after test results confirmed traces of methamphetamine contamination in bathrooms. Within weeks, one library became two, two became three and as of Feb. 13, four libraries in Colorado have had to limit their operations due to traces of meth being found in their buildings.

Of the four libraries — Boulder Public Library, Englewood Public Library, Bemis Public Library in Littleton and Arvada Library — only the Boulder location has reopened to the public, with restrooms remaining closed. Pikes Peak Library District, which operates 16 facilities in Colorado Springs and El Paso County, is currently conducting tests inside all public restrooms and remains open as samples are collected.



