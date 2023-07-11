EPA sued again by environmental groups over Colorado ozone plan approval

Smog shrouds Denver’s skyline behind Interstate 25 traffic on Aug. 18, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

The Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of Colorado’s plans to tackle ozone pollution is again being challenged in court by environmental groups, who say state and federal officials are failing to sufficiently scrutinize oil-and-gas-related emissions at the core of the problem.

The Center for Biological Diversity and 350 Colorado on Monday sued the EPA in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, over the agency’s decision, finalized in May, to approve a set of pollution-control regulations that Colorado officials submitted in 2021.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?