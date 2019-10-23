Federal prosecutors have charged a former Westminster police officer, whose 90-day jail sentence for unlawful sexual contact drew outrage, with a civil rights offense.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado on Monday announced that Curtis Lee Arganbright, 42, faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted of depriving the woman of her civil rights in the case, which dates back to 2017.
The Colorado Sun first reported in July that the FBI was investigating Arganbright, who pleaded guilty in November to unlawful sexual contact and official misconduct related to his crimes against the woman.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
