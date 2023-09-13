Faltering school safety efforts restarted in Colorado with new state office

Teachers stage a sit-in at the state capitol while students meet with the governor's staff to voice their concerns about gun violence during a protest in the wake of recent shootings at Denver's East High School in Denver, March 24, 2023. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline)

 KEVIN MOHATT

Colorado’s new Office of School Safety has a leader with over 10 years of experience supporting the state’s efforts to make its schools safer.  

Christine Harms led Colorado’s School Safety Resource Center since 2012 and has worked with the center since 2009. With the center now acting as one of the three units within the Office of School Safety, Harms took on a new role leading the office — which falls under the Colorado Department of Public Safety — on July 15 after being appointed by Gov. Jared Polis.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?