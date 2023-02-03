Family planning services among priorities Colorado budget writers hear from public

The Colorado State Capitol building is pictured March 22, 2022, in downtown Denver. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline)

As the Joint Budget Committee at the Colorado Legislature considers how it will craft the next fiscal year’s budget, reproductive rights advocates want additional funding for family planning services in the state.

The advocates want an additional $2 million for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Family Planning Program as the state faces increased strain on its reproductive health care system due to restrictions on abortion access in neighboring states.



