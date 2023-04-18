Federal judge blocks new Colorado law against ‘abortion reversal’ treatment at Catholic clinic

A view of the federal Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse on 19th Street in downtown Denver. (Google Maps)

A federal judge on Saturday blocked part of a recently-signed Colorado law that bans the administration of abortion reversal drugs from being enforced against a Colorado clinic.

Bella Health and Wellness, a Catholic clinic based in Englewood, filed the lawsuit Friday just hours after Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 23-190 into law. The lawsuit challenges the provision of the law that prohibits clinics from offering progesterone as a treatment to reverse medication abortion, unless medical boards in Colorado agree by October that it is an acceptable standard of practice.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?