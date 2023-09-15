Public invited to comment on draft rule and DEIS for proposed Colorado gray wolf experimental population designation

A gray wolf. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday granted Colorado an exemption allowing for lethal take of the endangered animal in certain circumstances, removing a stumbling block to the species' reintroduction on the Western Slope. (John and Karen Hollingsworth/USFWS)

Federal wildlife officials on Friday announced they will grant Colorado a key exemption that paves the way for the state to reintroduce gray wolves to the Western Slope by the end of this year, while still allowing “lethal take” of the endangered animals in some circumstances.

In a final environmental impact statement on the state’s wolf reintroduction plan, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service endorsed a so-called 10(j) rule that will allow Colorado gray wolves to be managed as an “experimental population.” Named for a section in the Endangered Species Act, the rule will authorize lethal control, as well as “injurious nonlethal” methods and “intentional harassment,” against wolves who threaten livestock.



