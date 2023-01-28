Fee exceptions for journalists proposed for Colorado public records law

A bill in the works would reduce the fees charged to journalists for public records. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Press advocates are proposing state legislation that would make exceptions for journalists in the fee schedule of Colorado’s public records law. 

Reporters in the state have long asserted that the costs of obtaining public records are often too high and hinder their ability to inform the public about government business.



